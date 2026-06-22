Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Orders Action Against Officials Over Corruption Allegations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah ordered immediate action against two forest officials following allegations of illegal collection of money from vehicles transporting sand and other forest produce in the Hajo Forest Range. The allegations emerged from the Khopnikuchi area, where local residents and vehicle owners accused Range Forest Officer Pranjal Barman of collecting money from dumpers and tractors to allow illegal sand extraction from rivers within forest areas. They also alleged that payments were made through digital platforms, including Google Pay. Acting on the reports, the minister ordered departmental action, following which Pranjal Barman was transferred with immediate effect. Forester Imtiaz Ahmed of the North Kamrup Forest Division in Rangia was also suspended on charges of alleged corrupt practices.

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