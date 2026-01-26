Assam’s Growth Momentum Ahead of National Pace, Says CM Himanta on Republic Day

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state has achieved new milestones in development, asserting that Assam’s growth momentum has now moved ahead of the national pace.
Sarma said this while addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the Khanikar Parade Ground in Dibrugarh on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.
He also paid tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.
The Chief Minister said that it was a moment of pride for Assam that five individuals from the state have been conferred with Padma awards this year.
Recalling the role of Dr B R Ambedkar, the Chief Minister described him as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and said the Constitution continues to be the soul of India’s democracy.
Later, taking a swipe at the opposition, Sarma alleged that the Congress had repeatedly attacked the Constitution in the past.
Highlighting Assam’s economic progress, the Chief Minister said RBI data has placed the state among the fastest-developing in the country.
“Assam’s development momentum has now surpassed the national growth pace as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data lists the state among the fastest-developing states. Assam’s Gross Domestic Product is growing at an annual rate of 13 to 15 per cent and is expected to reach Rs 10 lakh crore by 2027,” he said.
He further added that Assam’s debut participation at the World Economic Forum marked a turning point, with the state now being viewed as modern, investment-friendly and development-oriented.
Reviewing the achievements of the last five years, Sarma said Assam has witnessed unprecedented progress across sectors and noted that traditional cultural forms such as Bihu, Jhumoir and Bagurumba have gained global recognition.
He also said that the Assamese language has been accorded classical language status.
The Chief Minister said transparent recruitment has been a priority of his government, claiming that around 1.56 lakh youths have been provided employment so far.
He credited the Bodo Accord and the Karbi peace agreement for ensuring long-term peace and stability in the state.
In a major healthcare announcement, Sarma said Assam will become the first state in the country to introduce proton therapy facilities in government hospitals, calling it a significant step towards advanced cancer treatment.