PM Modi Extends Republic Day Greetings, Emphasises Collective Push for ‘Viksit Bharat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day and called upon citizens to renew their collective resolve towards building a Viksit Bharat, as the country marked the spirit of its Constitution and democratic ethos.
Taking o micro-blogging site X, the Prime Minister said Republic Day, which symbolises India’s pride and honour, should inspire fresh energy and enthusiasm among people.
He also underlined that the national festival must strengthen the country’s determination to achieve the vision of a developed India.
“Greetings to all countrymen on Republic Day. This national festival, symbolising India’s pride and honour, should infuse new energy and enthusiasm, strengthening the resolve for Viksit Bharat,” Modi wrote on X.
Republic Day is observed every year on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950, marking the nation’s transition into a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic. The day represents a historic milestone in India’s freedom struggle and the beginning of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.
The main celebrations are being held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu is presiding over the ceremonial parade. The event holds special diplomatic significance this year, with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attending as Chief Guests, reflecting India’s expanding global engagement.
The ceremony began at 10:30 am with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial to lay a wreath and pay tribute to fallen soldiers. He then joined other dignitaries at the saluting dais to witness the parade.
A total of 30 tableaux—17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from various Ministries and Departments—rolled down Kartavya Path under the themes ‘Swatantrata Ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi Ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, highlighting India’s cultural heritage alongside its journey towards self-reliance and progress.