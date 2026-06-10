Assam’s Neelakshi Saikia Qualifies as Nagaon’s First Woman National Boxing Referee

Nagaon: Neelakshi Saikia has scripted history by becoming the first woman from Assam’s Nagaon district to qualify as a national boxing referee.

Saikia secured her national credentials after successfully clearing the rigorous National Referee Examination. The assessment was held alongside the inaugural Kaziranga Rhino Cup Professional Boxing League at the Golaghat Stadium, the state's first-ever professional boxing tournament, organised by the Assam Boxing Association under the Boxing Federation of India.

The high-profile event drew elite pugilists from across the country, featuring fierce competition from states and Union Territories including Delhi, Haryana, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh.

Saikia's groundbreaking achievement has sparked widespread celebration across Nagaon’s sporting community. Local sports bodies and enthusiasts have hailed her success as a monumental milestone for regional representation and female empowerment in sports officiating. Local officials expressed optimism that her milestone will pave the way for more young women from the Northeast to pursue careers in sports administration, refereeing, and coaching.