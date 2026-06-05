Assam's Social Transformation: Underage Marriages and Teenage Pregnancies on the Decline

Guwahati: The Assam Government's sustained efforts to empower young girls and create greater opportunities for their development are yielding encouraging results. According to official data, the state has recorded a 6.5% decline in underage marriages and a 4.4% reduction in teenage pregnancies, reflecting the positive impact of targeted policy interventions and social welfare initiatives.

The efforts and achievements highlights the government's pledge for a safer, healthier and more progressive future for the daughters of Assam. Several social changes has been brought about through various initiatives such as 'Nijut Moina' Scheme, a stringent crackdown on child marriage, and the implementation of “Strict” monitoring mechanisms to prevent violations of child protection laws

The lifting of the Muslim Marriage Act, 1935 is also referred to as an important move towards building the law's edifice to protect the rights and welfare of young girls.

The government has said that these programs are a part of a larger plan to make women more empowered, improve their education, and to get more and more involvement of girls in the socio-economic development of the state. The recent drop in underage marriages and teenage pregnancies are being seen as a positive step on Assam's road towards inclusive growth and social progress.