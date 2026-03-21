Meth Worth Rs 23.72 Crore Seized in Mizoram
Aizawl, Mar 21: The Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Champhai Police, seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 23.72 crore during a joint operation in Mizoram’s Champhai district.
The operation was carried out on March 19 near Hmunhmeltha Road, close to the Indo-Myanmar border. Security personnel recovered 7.907 kg of methamphetamine tablets from an abandoned vehicle found in the area.
"#AssamRifles and #ChamphaiPolice carried out a joint operation near Hmunhmeltha Road, Champhai, close to the Indo-Myanmar border on 19 March 2026. One abandoned vehicle was located, on searching the vehicle, 7.907 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth ₹23.72 crore were recovered," the Assam Rifles wrote on X.
The contraband and the vehicle have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further investigation and necessary legal action.
"The seized drugs and the vehicle were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further investigation and legal action," Assam Rfiles added.
Efforts are underway to identify those involved and to ascertain the network behind the smuggling attempt.