13,623 students in Lakhimpur pass with 79.20% in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination

LAKHIMPUR: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) officially declared the result for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations held this year. The examinations, conducted seamlessly from February 16 to March 4, 2024, witnessed the participation of over 4 lakh students spanning various examination centres across the State. As per result, a total of 13,623 students, out of 17,193, passed the examination in Lakhimpur district with 79.20 pass percentage. Out of the successful students, 4733 students have secured first division, 6783 students have secured second division while 2107 students have secured third division. On the other hand, a total of 11,355 students passed the examination in Dhemaji district with 81.10 pass percentage. Out of them, 3276 students have secured first division, 5894 students have secured second division while 2185 students have secured third division in the district.

