ATTSA Alleges Occupying Tea Tribe Family’s Land, Questions Brick Factory’s Operations in Margherita

Guwahati: The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association has levelled serious allegations of illegal land occupation involving a Tea Tribe family in Ledo Maulang under the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency in Tinsukia district, where a brick kiln has reportedly been established.

As per complaint submitted by the ATTSA Margherita Branch Committee, two people , identified as Jugesh Das and Zaminul Rahman, alias Pitka, are allegedly operating the brick kiln without obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other mandatory approvals.

The association alleged that the duo unlawfully occupied 9 bighas and 2 kathas of land belonging to Sanu Mura, a resident of Ledo Maulang from the Tea Tribe community, and subsequently set up the brick factory on the property.

ATTSA further claimed that forged lease documents were prepared in connection with the disputed land.

Speaking on the matter, ATTSA Central Executive Committee leader Pranjal Baraik alleged that, under the terms of the lease agreement, Sanu Mura was entitled to receive Rs 36 lakh over a period of four years at the rate of Rs 9 lakh annually. However, he claimed that the landowner has not received the agreed amount.

After the second hearing of the case at the Margherita Circle Office, the Margherita Co-District Administration directed Jugesh Das to submit all valid lease-related documents within one month.

The matter is currently under official scrutiny, and further details are awaited.