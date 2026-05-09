Meeting Held on Repurposing of Ledo Open Cast Project (Ledo OCP) in Margherita

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A meeting on the proposed repurposing and sustainable post-closure utilization of the Ledo Open Cast Project (Ledo OCP) was held at the Conference Hall of the Office of the Co-District Commissioner (CDC), Margherita, on Friday, with Rahul Doley, Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, in the chair.

The meeting, held in the presence of Birendra Kumar Thakur, Director (Technical), Ministry of Coal, Government of India, K Mere, General Manager, NEC, and MP Dutta, GM (E&M), NEC, along with officials from NEC, Coal India Limited, Forest Department, and other stakeholders, focused on exploring environmentally sustainable and community-oriented alternatives for the future use of the mine area following the closure of the Ledo OCP under the North Eastern Coalfields (NEC), Coal India Limited.

Key proposals discussed included adaptive reuse of abandoned mine infrastructure, the development of a solar park over reclaimed mining land, plantation of fruit-bearing trees, promotion of 'One District One Product' initiatives, and preservation of existing water bodies with measures for water treatment and community use.

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