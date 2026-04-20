Atul Bora Attends Rongali Bihu Sammelan in Bokakhat, Extends Greetings

Guwahati: Assam Minister Atul Bora participated in a Rongali Bihu celebration organised by local youth at Tamulibari in Bokakhat and extended his greetings on the festive occasion, officials said.
The event, held at the Tamulibari playground, witnessed the presence of several dignitaries and enthusiastic participation of local residents. Cultural programmes showcasing traditional performances were also organised as part of the celebrations.
“I was delighted to participate in the Rongali Bihu Sammelan organised by the youth of Tamulibari. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the youth and appreciated the cultural performances presented during the event,” Bora said on micro-blogging site X on Monday.
He also thanked the organisers for making elaborate arrangements for the programme and conveyed his best wishes for the success of the event as well as for the future of the participating artists.
Bora further said that the grand festival of Rongali Bihu, marked by vibrant colours and festivities, continues to hold a special place in Assamese culture and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state.
“This year too, the spring festival was observed with joy in various parts of Bokakhat,” he added.