Bimal Borah showcases cultural harmony at India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025

NEW DELHI: Assam's Minister of Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise and Cultural Affairs, Bimal Borah, visited various State and International Pavilions at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, highlighting themes of cultural harmony, interstate collaboration and global engagement.

During his tour, the Minister visited the pavilions of Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, along with several international participants, where he was welcomed with traditional hospitality and witnessed vibrant cultural showcases that reflected India's diverse heritage.

At the Maharashtra Pavilion, Borah enjoyed impressive performances representing the state's dynamic cultural dance forms and rich artistic traditions. The colourful presentations offered visitors an immersive glimpse into Maharashtra's cultural identity.

The Rajasthan Pavilion featured the state's iconic Kathputli (string puppet) performance, known for its skilled craftsmanship and storytelling. In a notable display of cultural bonding, the pavilion also highlighted Assam's Bihu, Gamocha, and the One-Horned Rhino, underscoring the long-standing ties between Rajasthan and Assam.

At the Bihar Pavilion, the Minister was greeted with traditional warmth and reviewed exhibits showcasing the state's handicrafts, agro-based products and cultural expressions, reflecting Bihar's historical depth and emerging industrial strengths.

Borah interacted with officials, artisans and exhibitors across the pavilions, commending their efforts in promoting regional culture, innovation and entrepreneurship on a national platform. He emphasised the importance of such events in strengthening unity and fostering shared development.

Expanding his outreach, the Minister also visited the International Pavilions of Tibet, Iran and Thailand, where he engaged with global exhibitors and appreciated their cultural and commercial displays. His visit reinforced India's commitment to international cooperation and mutual understanding.

Bimal Borah's engagements at IITF underlined the values of cultural harmony, interstate cooperation and global partnership, furthering the spirit of India's vibrant and diverse federal framework, stated a press release.

