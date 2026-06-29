Assam: Floods Affect Over 22,000 People , Rail Connectivity Disrupt in Dhemaji

Guwahati: The first major wave of monsoon floods has affected more than 22,000 people across six major districts of Assam, with continuous heavy rainfall and rising river levels causing widespread inundation.

As per the latest report released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority , a total of 22,124 people have been affected in the districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Chirang and Kokrajhar. Dhemaji is the worst-hit district, with 15,483 people impacted by overflowing rivers and floodwaters.

The floods have inundated 96 villages and damaged nearly 1,690 hectares of agricultural land, severely affecting livelihoods across the affected regions. In addition, 48,199 livestock have been impacted, further compounding the losses suffered by local communities.

Continuous rainfall across Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh has caused several rivers to swell. The Disang River at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district is currently flowing above the danger level, prompting government to closely monitor vulnerable areas and remain on high alert.

The deteriorating weather has also disrupted railway connectivity in Dhemaji district after a railway bridge over the Simen River sustained partial damage due to heavy rainfall and severe riverbank erosion.

In a statement, the Northeast Frontier Railway said that more than 110 mm of rainfall in the region triggered extensive erosion, compromising the stability of one of the bridge's supporting piers. As a precautionary measure, train services between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations have been suspended until further noticed.

With heavy rainfall continuing across the region, government have warned that the flood situation may worsen in the coming days and have urged people in vulnerable areas to remain alert.