Grand Felicitation for Minister Atul Bora on First Visit to Bokakhat After Election Victory

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Newly elected Bokakhat MLA and Assam Minister Atul Bora received a grand welcome during his first visit to the constituency after taking oath. Addressing a felicitation ceremony at Bokakhat Bihutoli, Bora thanked voters for electing him for a third term and securing his victory by a margin of over 60,000 votes.

He assured residents that he would work sincerely over the next five years to repay their trust and support. Bora expressed confidence that, with public cooperation, Bokakhat could be transformed into one of Assam’s leading constituencies, overcoming years of neglect.

The minister was welcomed by NDA workers with a large rally, traditional Gayan-Bayan performances, band music, flower showers, and enthusiastic slogans.

Highlighting development priorities, Bora announced plans to renovate and upgrade Shaheed Beja Baishnav Hospital and Shaheed Kamala Miri Civil Hospital. He also reaffirmed his commitment to addressing local issues raised by the media, noting that he has consistently acted on concerns highlighted in news reports.

On tourism, Bora said efforts would be made to expand the sector around Kaziranga by promoting attractions such as Deopahar, Kakchang, and Chikon Ata Than. He added that Assam’s development had gained fresh momentum under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership.

Bora further stated that he would continue to seek guidance from teachers, intellectuals, and prominent citizens while carrying out development work in the constituency. The felicitation programme witnessed participation from nearly 300 organisations and institutions, reflecting strong public support for the minister.

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