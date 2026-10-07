Auto Driver Jumps into Brahmaputra After Argument with Wife

Guwahati: An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly jumped into the Brahmaputra River from the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, Guwahati after an argument with his wife. He was later rescued alive by a team and handed over to the Azara Police Station.

The man has been identified as Ranjit Kumar. As per information, Kumar reportedly had a heated argument with his wife before allegedly taking the extreme step.

The incident came to light when a rescue operation was launched after he jumped from the bridge into the river. A Bharalumukh Police team reportedly reached the spot and assisted in the rescue operation.

Kumar was eventually pulled out of the river alive. He was subsequently handed over to Azara Police Station for further action and counselling. The vehicle involved in the incident was a blue luggage carrier bearing registration number AS01M C9430.