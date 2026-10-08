B Borooah College Students Protest, Demand Justice for Himashree Boro

Guwahati: Today, students of B Borooah College staged a peaceful protest outside the institution in Guwahati, demanding a thorough investigation into the death of Himashree Boro, whose body was recovered beside a railway track in Andhra Pradesh days after she went missing during her journey to Assam.

The students gathered outside the college carrying placards that read “Justice for Himashree Boro”, “Assam, Andhra Pradesh railway must answer” and “Police, railway must be accountable”.

The general secretary of the college students’ body called for accountability from the police and railway police and urged them to ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

Himashree, a resident of Chapaidong near Bonda in Narengi, had travelled to Visakhapatnam with an Assamese dance troupe and was returning alone aboard the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express. Her family last spoke to her at around 1.30 pm on 6th October , after which her phone was switched off. Her body was later recovered at Tekkalipuram in Srikakulam district.

CCTV footage has since emerged showing Himashree on a railway platform before boarding the train.

Further details are awaited.