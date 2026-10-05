Guwahati: 71-Year-Old Patient Goes Missing from GMCH

Guwahati: A 71-year-old patient admitted to the eye department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital has been missing since midnight, leaving his family worried and searching for him.

The missing man has been identified as Abul Hussen, a resident of Herapati in Nagaon district. He had travelled to Guwahati for treatment of an eye ailment and was admitted to the hospital’s eye department on Saturday.

As per family’s statement, Hussen left the hospital premises at around midnight and has not been seen since. His whereabouts remain unknown, and the family has been unable to establish contact with him or trace his movements.

After he went missing , the family lodged a complaint at Bhangagarh Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the area where GMCH is located. Police have been requested to assist in locating the elderly patient.

As of Sunday, there was no official information on whether a search operation had been launched or if investigators had identified any leads. Hospital department have also not issued a statement regarding how Hussen left the premises.

The family has appealed to the public for help in tracing him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been requested to contact 6000617713 or inform the nearest police station.