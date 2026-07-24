Badruddin Ajmal Reviews Flood Situation in Upper Assam, Seeks Thousands of Crores in Central Assistance

Guwahati: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has announced a personal contribution of Rs 2 crore towards flood relief and rehabilitation in Assam after visiting flood-affected areas in Upper Assam, beginning with Sivasagar.

Ajmal visited relief camps and flood-hit villages in Sivasagar, interacted with affected residents and assessed the damage. He said the magnitude of the disaster was too great to be addressed through individual contributions alone.

Speaking to the media, Ajmal said, "The Rs 2 crore I have contributed is not enough. Even if the amount were increased twenty times, it would still fall short considering the extent of the destruction and suffering caused by the floods."

Appealing for greater support from the Centre, the AIUDF leader said, "In Assam, such a flood situation has not been witnessed in the last 50 to 60 years. Until yesterday, around 60 to 70 people have died, and many lives have been lost. I appeal to the Prime Minister and the President of India to intervene. The Prime Minister should announce a special relief package worth thousands of crores for Assam."

Ajmal urged both the state and central governments to strengthen relief and rehabilitation efforts to help flood-affected families recover from the disaster.