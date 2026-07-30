Bajali: Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch Rs 5.40 Lakh from Man in Pathshala

Guwahati: Today, in a broad daylight, an unidentified bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 5.40 lakh from a man in the Pathsala area of Bajali district .

As per initial reports, the victim had withdrawn the cash from an HDFC Bank branch in Pathsala shortly before the incident. While he was returning with the money, two men riding a motorbike blocked him and forcibly snatched the cash before speeding away from the scene.

The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, which are now being examined by police to identify the accused and trace their movements. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing the CCTV footage as part of efforts to apprehend the culprits. No arrests have been made so far.

More Details are awaited.