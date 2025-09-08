Gold chain snatched by bike-borne miscreants in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched away a gold chain from one Phunu Bezbarua Sarma while she was returning home from a ‘Bhado’ month community worship at Morigaon Sewa Ashram Bishnu Mandir around 6.30 PM on Saturday. According to the First Information Report (FIR) at Morigaon police station, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched the chain from Sarma’s neck at the first turning point of Amolapatty, taking advantage of the deserted area and fled from the spot.

