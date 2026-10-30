Baksa Celebrates 23rd District Day with Cultural Festivities and Grandeur

Guwahati: The Baksa district celebrated its 23rd District Day, today- 30th October with a series of colourful programmes highlighting its rich heritage, cultural diversity and longstanding spirit of communal harmony.

The district-wide celebrations created a festive atmosphere, with people coming together to mark 23 years of Baksa’s journey since its formation under the Bodoland Territorial Council. The main celebrations were organised at the playground of Mushalpur Higher Secondary School, where a day-long programme was held. The festivities began in the morning with a colourful procession and the hoisting of the district flag, followed by various cultural and other activities throughout the day.

Manas MLA Thaneswar Basumatary, BTC Executive Member Ridip Kumar Deka, the District Commissioner and several other dignitaries attended the event. The school playground wore a festive look as communities came together to showcase their diverse cultural traditions. The celebrations reflected the district’s unity, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence among its various ethnic and linguistic groups.

On the District Days of Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri, the chief minster of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extends his warm greetings to the people of these three districts, recognising their rich heritage, diversity and proud traditions. HCM wishes everyone peace, prosperity and good health, and reaffirms the Government’s commitment to their continued growth and all-round development

Baksa’s formation followed the signing of the 2003 Bodo Peace Accord, also known as the BTC Accord, which paved the way for the creation of the Bodoland Territorial Council and the district’s administrative framework. Since then, Baksa has developed a distinct identity and an important place in Assam’s administrative landscape.

As the district marks 23 years of its journey, residents expressed hope that Baksa would continue to progress towards greater development, peace, unity and prosperity in the years ahead.