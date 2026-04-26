Bamboo Sector Driving Growth and Innovation in Northeast: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the bamboo sector is emerging as a major driver of employment, business and innovation in the Northeast and described the region as “Ashtalakshmi” and a hub of talent and natural beauty.
Speaking during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said the bamboo industry, once considered a burden, is now emerging as a key driver of employment and enterprise across the region.
“The Northeast is like Ashtalakshmi for all of us. There is immense talent here and the natural beauty of the Northeast also draws everyone's attention. In 'Mann Ki Baat' too, we have often discussed the achievements of the people of the Northeast. Today, I will discuss another such achievement with you and that is the success of the Northeast in the Bamboo sector,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister also attributed the sector’s growth to policy changes made in 2017, when bamboo was removed from the definition of a tree under colonial-era laws, easing restrictions on its transport and use.
“What was once viewed as a burden is now giving new impetus to employment, business, and innovation,” he stated.
While speaking, Modi further noted that women, particularly in rural areas, have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the transformation in the bamboo sector.
Citing examples, the Prime Minister referred to entrepreneurs such as Bijoy Sutradhar and Pradeep Chakraborty from Tripura, who have integrated technology with traditional practices to expand bamboo-based production.
He also mentioned the work of self-help groups in Nagaland engaged in bamboo-based food products, as well as teams involved in furniture and handicrafts.
In Mizoram, he mentioned bamboo tissue and poly-house work, while in Sikkim, he spoke about making handicrafts, incense sticks and décor items from bamboo.
“The list of success stories of the bamboo sector in the country is quite long,” Modi said, urging people to support artisans by purchasing bamboo products from the Northeast, including as gifts.