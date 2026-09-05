Nagaland Becomes India’s Third Most Literate State with 95.7% Literacy Rate

Guwahati: The advisor for School Education and SCERT Kekhrielhoulie Yhome said on 5th September Nagaland has emerged as the third most literate state in India, with a literacy rate of 95.7 per cent, crediting teachers for the achievement.

Addressing the state-level Teachers’ Day celebration in Kohima, Yhome said Nagaland had made significant progress since attaining statehood in 1963, when its literacy rate stood at 21.95 per cent. The state now ranks behind only Kerala and Mizoram, he said.

Yhome said the transformation would not have been possible without the contribution of teachers. Around 32,714 teachers currently work in government and private schools across Nagaland, often under challenging geographical and working conditions.

He said the state government was working to reform school education around three key pillars: infrastructure, human resources and curriculum. While acknowledging gaps in basic facilities, including toilets in some schools, Yhome said infrastructure would be improved progressively.

The government also plans to strengthen teacher training, administration and school management while redesigning the curriculum to equip students with 21st-century skills.

Yhome also congratulated teacher R Ronald Meru of Government Higher Secondary School, Sechu Zubza, for receiving the National Teachers’ Award in New Delhi.