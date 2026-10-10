Barpeta: Nursery Student Killed, Several Children Injured as E-Rickshaw Overturns

Guwahati: A nursery student was killed and several other schoolchildren were injured after an e-rickshaw carrying students allegedly lost control and overturned near Mandia Regional College in Barpeta district.

The deceased has been identified as Maitri Pal, a student of the Ankur (nursery) class at Mandia Oriental Jatiya Vidyalaya. She was the daughter of Gaur Chandra Pal, a resident of Mandia.

As per information, Maitri was returning home with her mother after school when the accident occurred. The e-rickshaw, bearing registration number AS 15 GR 2195, allegedly lost control and overturned, falling on the girl as she was near the roadside. She died on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Mandia Police rushed to the scene and recovered the girl’s body. The injured students were taken to Mandia Model Hospital for treatment.

Several of the injured children were reportedly in critical condition and were subsequently referred to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical care. Meanwhile, Maitri’s body was also sent to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination