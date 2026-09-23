Guwahati: Unruly E-Rickshaws, Wrong-Way Driving Worsen Six Mile Traffic Woes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Commuters at Six Mile faced a daily battle with unruly e-rickshaws, wrong-way driving, roadside stoppages and chaotic traffic movement, exposing serious gaps in traffic management at one of Guwahati's busiest junctions.

The Jayanagar-Six Mile stretch, connecting VIP Road, Panjabari, Beltola and Rukminigaon, had increasingly turned into a bottleneck, with e-rickshaws frequently stopping at will to pick up and drop off passengers along already congested stretches. Their movement, coupled with inadequate traffic regulation, had added to the pressure on narrow roads and service lanes.

The situation was particularly difficult below the Six Mile flyover, where technical problems had restricted the movement of heavy vehicles and buses over the structure. As a result, these vehicles had been diverted to the narrow service roads, leaving little space for other road users and triggering long queues during peak hours.

A commuter travelling between Beltola and Ganeshguri said buses and e-rickshaws often stopped wherever passengers were available, forcing motorists and pedestrians to negotiate through stalled traffic.

The traffic signal at the VIP Road-Panjabari Road junction had also reportedly remained dysfunctional, while traffic personnel were often not visible at the point during the afternoon hours, further aggravating the situation.

The emergence of a city bus stop on the service road near GNRC Hospital had added another layer to the congestion. Buses heading towards Ganeshguri frequently stopped on the already constricted road to pick up passengers.

Wrong-way driving had also become a common sight, raising concerns over pedestrian and road safety.

The problem worsened on Sundays when the Beltola weekly market occupied substantial portions of the roadside. Vendors, parked vehicles, e-rickshaws and moving traffic competed for limited road space, often bringing the area close to a standstill.

Tongra Sattra Road, being used as an alternative route, offered little relief. The narrow and poorly lit road carried additional traffic, particularly after 9 pm when heavy vehicles were allowed to use it.

Adding to the confusion was the reported lack of clarity over enforcement jurisdiction between Dispur and Basistha police stations. With responsibility for traffic regulation at certain stretches remaining unclear, commuters were left to deal with the consequences.

Residents and commuters called for coordinated enforcement, functional traffic signals, regulated e-rickshaw and bus stops, removal of obstructions and speedy completion of flyover-related works to prevent Six Mile from becoming a permanent traffic choke point.

Also Read: Assam down town University honours 80 researchers with Rs 67 lakh Eminence in Research Awards