Barpeta Police Arrest Five in Anti-Drug Crackdown, Seize Heroin, Yaba and Cough Syrup

Guwahati: The Barpeta Police arrested five alleged drug peddlers during a series of coordinated anti-narcotics operations carried out across Barpeta, Howly, Sarthebari and Barpeta Road, recovering suspected heroin, Yaba tablets, cough syrup, cash and other incriminating materials.

As per police statement, the raids were conducted simultaneously at multiple locations as part of the district's ongoing drive to curb the illegal drug trade.

In Sarthebari, police seized 172 bottles of cough syrup suspected to have been intended for illegal distribution.

During the operation in Barpeta Road, officials recovered 0.76 grams of suspected heroin packed in eight vials, 240 Yaba tablets weighing 23.280 grams, cash amounting to Rs 42,940 and two mobile phones believed to have been used in the alleged drug trafficking network.

In Howly, police recovered a mobile handset, a box containing 11.84 grams of suspected heroin, including its packaging, and another plastic vial containing 0.01 grams of the suspected narcotic.

Meanwhile, in Barpeta town, officers seized 0.52 grams of suspected heroin, five Yaba tablets weighing 0.41 grams, 63 empty containers and two syringes.

Police said all five accused were arrested for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking and will face legal action under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.