Reading culture key to a thinking society: Assam CM on World Book Day

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday highlighted the importance of reading habits and said that the books play a crucial role in shaping minds and building character.
“I am reminded of the quiet power of books to shape minds, expand horizons and strengthen character,” Sarma said marking World Book Day.
Emphasising the need to promote reading, he added, “A reading culture is the foundation of a thinking society. Let us nurture this habit and pass on the gift of books to the next generation.”
World Book Day is observed annually on April 23 across the globe to promote reading, publishing and awareness about copyright. The day also commemorates literary figures such as William Shakespeare and Miguel de Cervantes, whose works continue to influence readers worldwide.
In India, the occasion is marked by educational institutions, libraries and literary organisations through book fairs, reading sessions and awareness drives aimed at encouraging literary engagement among the youth.