Bengaluru IED Blast: Three Men from Assam Arrested in Bengaluru

Guwahati: The Bengaluru Police have arrested three men from Assam in connection with an IED blast at an under-construction building on Jermaiah Road on 20th October , which injured around two workers. Police suspect the explosion was part of an alleged plot to kill the prime accused’s cousin over a family and land dispute.

The prime accused, Bhurhan Ahmad Burbhuiyya aged 20, allegedly assembled the device using locally purchased materials and concealed it in a parcel intended for his cousin. However, the IED exploded when a worker, identified as Allauddin, opened the parcel on the building’s fifth floor. Two workers from Assam were injured and taken to hospital.

Police said the alleged motive involved a land dispute, financial disagreements and tensions over the cancellation of Burbhuiyya’s sister’s marriage.

Burbhuiyya, who works in welding and electrical jobs in Maski, Karnataka’s Raichur district, hails from Dinanathpur village in Hailakandi district.

The second accused, Sajidull Lashkar aged 22, a kitchen worker at a coffee outlet in Bengaluru, allegedly assisted in the conspiracy and provided shelter to Burbhuiyya. Both are reportedly childhood friends.

The third accused was arrested in Maski, while the other two were arrested in Bengaluru. Police said the suspects allegedly coordinated through a WhatsApp group.

Police examined more than 1,500 CCTV cameras and questioned over 100 people. Ten special teams reportedly worked for 72 hours to identify and arrest the accused.