Assam: BPF Demands Strict Action Against Perpetrators of Kokrajhar IED Blast

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has demanded strong action against those responsible for the IED explosion in Kokrajhar.

BTC Executive Member and President of Kokrajhar District BPF, Derhasat Basumatary, strongly condemned the blast which occurred just five kilometers from Kokrajhar railway station on Wednesday midnight. He stated that the police administration and the Assam Government must identify the culprits and the group involved in the incident and ensure strict punishment for them.

Basumatary added that peace had been prevailing in the Bodoland Territorial Council and that people would not accept such acts of violence in the area. “We appeal to the State Government to take strong action against those responsible and to maintain peace and harmony in the region,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh reviewed the situation regarding the Kokrajhar blast incident. He held a meeting with senior police officials and law enforcement officers at the 7th Assam Police Battalion headquarters in Charaikhola to discuss the progress of the investigation.

Later, speaking to the media, he stated that both technical and human links related to the explosion have been found. He also informed that a forensic team had already arrived at the blast site.

