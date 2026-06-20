Beyond Duty: N.F. Railway Ticket Checking Staff Organises Anna Seva for Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati: June 20: In a gesture of service and devotion during the annual Ambubachi Mela, the Ticket Checking Staff of Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway, Guwahati, will organise an Anna Seva programme for devotees and pilgrims visiting the city.

The food distribution programme will be held on June 23, 2026, from 11:30 am onwards at the VIP Parking area of Guwahati Railway Station. The initiative is aimed at serving the thousands of pilgrims arriving in Guwahati to participate in the Ambubachi Mela at the revered Kamakhya Temple.

Ambubachi Mela, one of the largest religious congregations in eastern India, draws devotees from across the country and abroad every year. During the festival, the city witnesses a massive influx of pilgrims, many of whom travel long distances to seek the blessings of Maa Kamakhya.

Organisers said the Anna Seva has been planned as an offering of selfless service to devotees and to help provide meals to pilgrims during their spiritual journey. The programme reflects the spirit of community participation and volunteerism that is synonymous with the Ambubachi celebrations.

All devotees and pilgrims have been invited to take part in the event and receive the blessings associated with the sacred occasion. The organisers have also appealed to the public to extend their cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

The initiative comes as Guwahati gears up for Ambubachi Mela 2026, with authorities, religious organisations and volunteers making extensive arrangements to accommodate the expected surge in pilgrims visiting the Nilachal Hills during the four-day festival.