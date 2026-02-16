Supreme Court Declines to Entertain Pleas Against Assam CM Over Alleged Video

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday declined to entertain petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video allegedly showing him aiming and firing a rifle towards members of a particular community.
A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi asked the petitioners to approach the Gauhati High Court, stressing that litigants should not bypass the High Courts.
The Bench observed that it has become a “disturbing trend” for parties to directly move the apex court in politically sensitive matters.
“Why haven’t you gone to the Gauhati High Court? Don’t undermine its authority,” the court remarked.
The apex court further added that High Courts have increasingly been deprived of significant cases, including environmental and commercial litigations, as matters are routinely brought to Delhi.
The Bench directed that the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice may consider expediting the hearing if a plea is filed there.
During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the issue involved alleged violations of fundamental rights under Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution and warranted a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). He contended that the Supreme Court should exercise its powers under Article 32, describing the Chief Minister as a “habitual and repeated” offender.
The court, however, cautioned against what it termed “convenience forum shopping”, noting that Article 226 empowers citizens to seek remedies before their respective High Courts. It also rejected suggestions to transfer the matter to another High Court, observing that the Supreme Court cannot become a forum for every politically charged dispute.
While clarifying that it was not declining jurisdiction altogether, the Bench told the petitioners that they were free to approach the High Court first and return to the apex court if necessary.