Bikash Axom taken into Custody in Dispur After Voluntary Surrender; Urges to Watch 'Roi Roi Binale'

Guwahati: In a developing story, one of the significant leaders of the Veer Lachit Sena, Bikash Axom, has apparently surrendered to the Dispur Police Station today. He is now detained at the Dispur Police in Guwahati.
Previously, several members of the organisation were detained in association with a high-profile extortion case. The police were investigating every minute detail relating to the case to further unveil the deeper aspect of the case. Moreover, in a recent explosive letter posted on his social media, Bikash assures the Assam Police of his surrender.
However, Bikash’s post on a social media platform garnered a lot of public attention. He gave a post on his Facebook account before the arrest. After watching Zubeen Garg’s much-anticipated film ‘Roi Roi Binale’, Bikash urges everyone to witness the significant masterpiece.
Furthermore, Bikash indicated in his post that he was willing to submit to the authorities. He states, "I had an urge to see the movie. As my imprisonment is practically probable, now, after watching the film, I will assist the police."
Bikash Axom had been absconding for a few days after the police issued an arrest warrant for him in an extortion case.