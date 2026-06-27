Bilasipara: Eviction Drive Begins to Reclaim Encroached Land of Historic Chandardinga Pagla Baba Temple

Guwahati: An eviction drive has been launched to reclaim land allegedly encroached upon at the historic Chandardinga Pagla Baba Temple in Bilasipara after the intervention of MLA Jibesh Roy.

Roy visited the temple premises on Friday after reports of illegal encroachment surfaced. Accompanied by police team and officials from the local administration, the legislator inspected the site and assessed the extent of the alleged encroachments.

During the inspection, the MLA directed the concerned authorities to submit a detailed report on the matter and instructed them to recover the encroached temple land within two days. He was accompanied by advocate Shahnawaz Hussain during the visit.

To prevent future encroachments and improve the management of the temple's assets, Roy announced that the temple's ghats, shops and tempo stands would be managed through a transparent public tender process.

He also stated that the boundaries of the temple land would be permanently demarcated by installing boundary pillars to safeguard the property from further encroachment.

Following the MLA's directions, the administration initiated an eviction drive to remove the alleged illegal structures from the temple premises.

"It is the collective responsibility of all of us to protect historical, religious and public places of significance. We will continue to take strict action against illegal encroachments to preserve our heritage," Roy said.

The administration's action has been welcomed by people of that area, who said reclaiming the temple land would help preserve the sanctity, heritage and historical significance of the Chandardinga Pagla Baba Temple.