Bilasipara: One Killed, Another Critically Injured as Blast Occurs Inside Rice Mill

Guwahati: On Tuesday afternoon, a person was killed and another was critically injured after a powerful explosion at a rice and wheat grinding mill in Bilasipara's Suapata 5th Part area .

As per reports, the blast occurred suddenly inside the mill, triggering panic among people in the surrounding locality. A passer-by, identified as Shahajuddin Sheikh, was killed instantly in the explosion.

Afzalur Rahman, suffered severe injuries in the incident. He was initially given first aid locally before being shifted to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

Police from Bilasipara arrived at the scene shortly after the explosion, recovered the body, and initiated the necessary legal procedures. Police also inspected the damaged mill premises as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, people of the area have alleged negligence on the part of the mill owner, claiming that the ageing facility was in a dilapidated condition and continued to operate despite its poor state of maintenance.