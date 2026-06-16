Birth Anniversary of His Holiness the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa Celebrated at Rumtek Monastery

Gangtok: On the sacred and auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of His Holiness the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje, devotees gathered at the historic Rumtek Monastery to offer heartfelt prayers and seek spiritual blessings.

The auspicious day was marked by a significant visit to the revered monastery, where prayers were offered in the holy presence of His Eminence the 12th Goshri Gyaltsab Rinpoche. On this blessed occasion, prayers were dedicated to the longevity, robust health, and enduring spiritual enlightenment of His Holiness the 17th Karmapa. Devotees and visitors also invoked blessings for global peace, harmony, and the collective welfare of all sentient beings.

Reflecting on the profound spiritual importance of the day, attendees emphasised how the timeless teachings of the Dharma continue to illuminate human lives. The celebrations served as a powerful reminder to walk the path of compassion, wisdom, and universal brotherhood, urging individuals to uphold these noble values to foster a more harmonious, empathetic, and compassionate world.