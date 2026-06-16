RPF Busts Alleged Chain-Snatching Gang in Guwahati Ahead of Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati: Ahead of the anticipated influx of pilgrims for the Ambubachi Mela, the Railway Protection Force at Guwahati Railway Station has busted an chain-snatching gang and arrested several people believed to be linked to the gang

As per officials, the incident occurred at the railway station when a woman was allegedly targeted in a well-planned chain snatching attack. The investigations revealed that four women were involved in carrying out the theft as part of an organised criminal network.

After the incident, RPF officer immediately launched a search operation and succeeded in arresting two of the accused women at the railway station. However, two other suspects initially managed to flee the scene.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security team later tracked down and arrested the remaining two women near the Kamakhya Temple area. Police confirmed that the stolen gold chain was recovered from their possession.

During subsequent searches, authorities also recovered Rs 50,000 in cash from one of the accused. Further investigation led to the arrest of two men believed to be associated with the group, indicating the possible existence of a wider organised theft network operating in the city.

The operation comes as security agencies intensify surveillance and preventive measures across Guwahati ahead of the Ambubachi Mela.