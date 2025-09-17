Arunachal: Functioning of drug de-addiction centre reviewed in Upper Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The district monitoring committee of Upper Siang in Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday inspected the Sudhaar Ghar drug de-addiction centre at Yingkiong, the district headquarters, to review its operations and discuss standard operating procedures (SoPs) aimed at improving management, accountability, and rehabilitation services.

The 10-bedded centre, established in 2021 under the Chief Minister’s Nasha Mukht Abhiyan and operational from 2022, has so far admitted 109 patients, with 104 successfully discharged.

Currently, it houses five women inmates.

Of the total patients treated, 75 were for multiple drug use (mainly heroin polysubstance abuse), 22 for alcohol dependence, four for opium, and two for cannabis. Nine relapse cases have also been recorded, while 13 beneficiaries accessed TeleManas services for psychological support.

Highlighting challenges faced by the facility, MS-cum-senior psychiatrist Dr Karo Teng said the lack of adequate infrastructure, separate wards for men and women, and financial resources was hampering operations.

“We are doing our best to serve the community, but with cases rising at an alarming rate, there is an urgent requirement for proper infrastructure, adequate staffing, and financial support to provide treatment and care as per the SoPs,” he stressed.

Committee members including DMO Dr Gepeng Litin (DMO), Token Saring (SP), Ine Pertin (deputy director of ICDS), Yalik Jerang (DIPRO), Norbu Tsering (DPO-ISSE), and Dr Ayik Miyu (DTO) jointly inspected the centre.

They emphasised the need to strengthen facilities to ensure Sudhaar Ghar continues to deliver quality care and contribute to building a drug-free society.

Also Read: PM Modi to Lay Foundation for Arunachal Frontier Highway on Sept 22

Also Watch: