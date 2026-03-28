BJP Assam Expels Nine Leaders for Six Years Under Article XXV-9 for Contesting Independently

The BJP Assam Pradesh has expelled nine leaders for contesting independently against the party’s officially nominated candidates in the Assembly elections. The disciplinary action was taken with immediate effect over anti-party activities and violation of party discipline. The move comes as part of the party’s efforts to maintain organisational unity during the ongoing election campaign.

Assam BJP state president Dilip Saikia stated that the individuals have been expelled for a period of six years under Article XXV-9 of the party constitution. The leadership said the decision was taken after the leaders chose to contest as independent candidates despite the party announcing its official nominees.

Those expelled include Udbhav Das from the Barpeta Assembly constituency, Jayanta Kumar Das from the Dispur Assembly constituency, Jitendrajit Gor from the Kaliabor Assembly constituency, Amalendu Das from the Borkhola Assembly constituency, Dhanjit Rabha from the West Goalpara Assembly constituency, Chakradhar Das from the Bongaigaon Assembly constituency, Gogon Chandra Haloi from the Barpeta Assembly constituency, Ankur Das from the Kalampur Assembly constituency, and Yashoda Dulal Rakshit from the Lumding Assembly constituency.

The party reiterated that strict action would be taken against any leader or worker indulging in anti-party activities, and urged members to work in coordination for the victory of officially nominated candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections.