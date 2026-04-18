BJP CMs Call Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat a ‘Black Day’, Target Opposition

Guwahati/Agartala: The defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha has sparked a sharp political exchange, with BJP leaders accusing opposition parties of blocking a key reform aimed at women’s empowerment.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly criticised the opposition, calling April 17 a “Black Day”.
“17 April will always be remembered as a Black Day. The Opposition led by Congress has proven that they are ANTI WOMEN. Shame,” wrote on micro-blogging site X.
Echoing similar sentiments, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also launched a scathing attack, terming the development a “black day for Indian democracy”.
Saha further said the bill’s failure was not merely a legislative setback but a blow to the aspirations of women across the country.
“Today’s failure to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill-2026 in Lok Sabha reveals the Congress, TMC, DMK, SP, and INDIA alliance’s deep-seated anti-women mentality. This is not just a bill’s defeat, it’s the shattering of millions of sisters’ trust in a brighter future,” the Tripura Chief Minister added.
The Tripura Chief Minister said the anger among women voters would reflect in upcoming elections, from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls to grassroots-level contests.
“The opposition’s insult to Nari Shakti will cost them dearly… From 2029 Lok Sabha polls to every local election, India’s women will teach a harsh lesson,” he claimed.
The proposed legislation sought to operationalise 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, along with a significant expansion of legislative seats. Despite garnering 298 votes in favour, the bill fell short of the required two-thirds majority, with 230 members opposing it out of 528 votes cast.
The bill proposed increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats, linked to a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. The expansion was aimed at enabling the implementation of women’s reservation ahead of the 2029 general elections. It also included provisions to increase seats in state and Union Territory assemblies accordingly.