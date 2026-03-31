BJP National President Nitin Nabin skips Bokakhat rally due to bad weather

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: BJP National President Nitin Nabin was unable to attend an election rally organized in Bokakhat on Monday due to bad weather. Nabin addressed the rally virtually. Although more than 4,000 people were present, the rain repeatedly disrupted the event. The meeting was also addressed by Minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, along with several AGP and BJP leaders. According to reports, the BJP National Vice-President and Assam’s election observer, Baijayant Panda, arrived at the meeting by flying a helicopter himself.

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