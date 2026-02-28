Bharatiya Janata Party unveils three election songs for 2026 Assam Assembly polls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday officially launched three “election songs” for its campaign ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections. The songs were unveiled by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at a programme held at the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in Guwahati. Speaking at the event, State BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said the election songs aim to take the message of development, good governance, and the government’s welfare initiatives to voters across Assam—from villages to urban centres. He stated that music serves as a powerful medium to communicate the party’s vision and commitments, helping it connect more deeply with the people.

