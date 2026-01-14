Three KYKL Cadres Arrested in Imphal West, Arms and Cash Seized

Imphal: Manipur Police on Tuesday arrested three active cadres of the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL–SOREPA) from different locations in Imphal West district.
The arrested persons were identified as Keithelakpam Telheiba Mangang alias Thoiba alias Lamyanba (23) of Kwakeithel Heinou Khongnembi, Konthoujam Gooddy Meitei alias Phirepa (23) of Bishnupur Ward No. 10 under Bishnupur district, and Laishram Ichan Devi alias Sangita (30) of Wabagai Terapishak in Kakching district, presently staying at Kwakeithel Akham Leikai.
Police said the arrests were made from Kangabam Leikai, Kwakeithel Thokchom Leikai and Kwakeithel Bazar respectively.
"On 13.01.2026, Manipur Police arrested 03 (three) active cadres of KYKL(SOREPA) from different locations of Imphal West district," Manipur Police wrote on X.
During the operation, security personnel seized three mobile phones, four SIM cards, a Yamaha motorcycle and cash amounting to Rs 6,000 from their possession.
According to the police, the arrested cadres were actively involved in recruiting new members, carrying out extortion activities in the valley districts and providing logistical support to their organisation.
Further investigation is underway.
On Monday, security forces in Manipur carried out multiple operations across the state, resulting in the arrest of an alleged militant and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and suspicious materials.
Police said an active cadre of the banned PREPAK (Pro) outfit was arrested from Thangmeiband Sinam Leikai in Imphal West district.
The arrested individual was identified as 19-year-old Huiningshungbam George Bush Meitei, also known as Ningthem, a resident of Lamphel Grace Colony under Lamphel police station.
According to the police, he was allegedly involved in extortion-related activities.