BJP: Mriganka Deo Barman Appointed National Secretary

Guwahati: Today, BJP leader Mriganka Deo Barman has been appointed as a National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of a major organisational reshuffle announced by party president Nitin Nabin .

The appointments, effective immediately, cover several key positions in the BJP’s national organisational structure. Barman is among 16 leaders appointed as National Secretaries.

Barman has held several organisational positions in Assam. He is a former General Secretary of the BJP Assam Pradesh and previously served as State President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Assam Pradesh.

He has also been associated with the sports sector and currently serves as Vice President of the Assam Olympic Association. He is a former President of the Assam Table Tennis Association and also heads the Assam Youth Forum.

His elevation to the BJP’s national team gives the Assam leader a broader organisational role at the national level as the party restructures its central leadership.

The reshuffle has also seen several prominent leaders appointed as National Vice Presidents. They include Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof M Nagaraja, Prof Tariq Mansoor and Dr Madhuchandra Kar.