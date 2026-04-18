Mamata Fears BJP Rise in Bengal, Says Assam CM

Cooch Behar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and claimed that Trinamool Congress leadership fears the rise of the BJP in the state.
“Why Mamata is afraid of Modi ji because she knows that if the BJP ever comes to power in Bengal, her politics will be over,” Sarma said while addressing a gathering in Cooch Behar.
He also asserted that the BJP has already weakened the Congress in several states and expressed confidence of a similar outcome in West Bengal.
“Just as we permanently locked away Congress in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, and in Bihar, once the BJP wins here, TMC too will be finished, permanently,” the Chief Minister added.
Taking a swipe at opposition claims, Sarma said that such assertions do not match ground realities.
“Sometimes I watch TV and laugh. They boast about Babri Masjid or other things, but in reality, they can’t deliver,” he said.
The Assam Chief Minister further claimed that issues raised by the opposition would be decisively addressed if the BJP comes to power in the state.
“With a BJP government, all of this will be settled in one go,” he added.