West Bengal: Humayun Kabir accuses Trinamool Congress, AIMIM of Rs 20 crore deal

KOLKATA: As soon as the 19-minute controversial video came out, Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM broke its alliance with Humayun Kabir’s party Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP).

In the face of controversy, AJUP chairman Humayun Kabir accused Trinamool Congress of making a “deal” against them. He claimed that Trinamool had released a “fake video” in collusion with AIMIM to corner Aam Janata Unnayan Party before the Assembly elections. He also threatened to take this to court.

On Saturday afternoon, Humayun targeted the state’s ruling party and a section of the AIMIM leadership in a press conference in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. ? He alleged that Trinamool had made large financial transactions with a few AIMIM leaders. The outgoing MLA from Bharatpur claimed that his video, which has caused a stir in state politics, is not true. Blaming AIMIM West Bengal President Imran Solanki and Murshidabad District President Asadul Sheikh for the breakup of the alliance, Humayun said, “Trinamool MP Khalilur Rahman of Jangipur and a Trinamool representative had a ‘deal’ of Rs 20 crore with two leaders of AIMIM. They have already received an ‘advance’ of Rs 2 crore.”

He further alleged, “Without verifying the authenticity of my video that has come out in the open, those AIMIM leaders took money from the Trinamool leaders and sent it to Asaduddin Owaisi Saheb, and that is why this alliance has broken up.”

AIMIM Murshidabad District President Asadul has refuted Humayun’s allegations. He recently took a dig at his former alliance partner, saying, “Humayun Kabir’s head is not working. Until he can prove that the video is ‘fake,’ AIMIM cannot be by his side. After the video came out, we sent a report to Asaduddin Sahib. Based on that, our party has decided to break the alliance.”

Asadul further said, “We will not give even an inch of land to the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming elections. On April 13, 14, and 15, Asaduddin Sahib will campaign in support of our party candidate, Imran Solanki, in the Raghunathganj Assembly constituency. We will win multiple seats in the state.” (IANS)

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