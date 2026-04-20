Manipur Police Arrest Youth for Posting Inflammatory Content Online

Imphal: Manipur Police has arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly posting provocative and inflammatory content on social media that could disturb public order.
According to police, a Facebook account under the name “Meetei Nongsa Lamyanba” was found sharing posts that included threats and calls for violence, raising concerns over potential disruption of communal harmony.
The accused, identified as Tensubam Lamyanba Meitei (23) from Imphal East district, has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
Police claimed that he is a member of AT.
“A Facebook account titled ‘Meetei Nongsa Lamyanba’ was found posting highly provocative and inflammatory content, including threats and calls for violence, with potential to disturb public order,” Manipur Police said in a statement on micro-blogging site X.
The investigation is currently underway.
The police have also issued a warning that strict action will be taken against individuals attempting to incite violence or create unrest through social media platforms.