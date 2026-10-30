Black Day for Assam: Tributes Paid to Victims of 2008 Serial Blasts

Guwahati: On 30th October , the state of Assam pays tribute to the victims of the deadly serial bomb blasts that shocked the state on 30th October 2008, claiming at least 88 lives and leaving more than 470 people injured.

Eighteen years after the tragedy, people across the state remembered the innocent victims and expressed solidarity with the families and survivors who continue to bear the scars of the attacks.

The coordinated explosions took place at 18 locations across Assam, including Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta Road. In Guwahati, crowded marketplaces, commercial areas and public placess, including area under Ganeshguri flyover and the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court complex, Panbazar Chruch, were among the affected locations. The blasts occurred during busy hours.

Investigations about attacks led the investigating team to the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), with the case involving allegations of wider logistical networks and cross-border connections ULFA.

On the occasion, today Assam Police paid homage to those who lost their lives, remembering the incident as a barbaric act of terrorism. The police also expressed solidarity with the victims' families and friends.

The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to the victims in a social media post, describing the incident as one of the darkest chapters in Assam's history. Recalling the day, Sarma said the explosions had shaken the collective conscience of the nation and emphasised the need to ensure that Assam never returns to those days of violence.

As the state observes the 18th anniversary, tributes continue to pour in for those who lost their lives, while survivors and affected families remain at the centre of remembrance.