Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Fingerprints and Facial Data Linked to National Crime Database

Guwahati: The fingerprints and facial identification data of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the Guwahati Bilas Inn shooting case, have reportedly been linked to the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), a centralised database designed to assist law enforcement agencies in identifying individuals during criminal investigations.

The development is expected to help police verify Gogoi’s identity and help the identification process as the investigation progresses. NAFIS- The National Crime Records Bureau, NCRB has implemented the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) project, providing equipment to all Districts, Police Commissionerate, State Fingerprint Bureaux, the Central Fingerprint Bureau and Central Law Enforcement Agencies to establish a national repository of criminal fingerprints.

The system allows police officers to compare fingerprint data collected during investigations with records stored in the national database, potentially helping investigators establish links between people and previous cases where relevant records are available.

The reported linking of Gogoi’s identification details to the system could assist police in verifying his identity and examining any relevant records available through authorised police channels. Facial identification data, where available through appropriate systems, may also support the verification process.

The development is updated during the ongoing investigation into the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service, Guwahati area on 26th October , which left five people dead.