Golden jubilee celebration of All Assam Writers’ Association from January 2

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The golden jubilee celebration and the 30th biennial conference of the All Assam Writers’ Association will be held from January 2 to January 5 at the historic Kuwaritola area of Kaliabor. Extensive preparations have begun at the Gandhi Playground, Kuwaritola, for the event.

During the conference, 1,111 e-books will be released along with more than two hundred printed books and the association’s writers’ journal. This was informed at a press conference held on Tuesday at the Puwati Xahitya Xabha Bhawan in Bokakhat by the President of the All Assam Writers’ Association, Suwarna Saikia Bordoloi.

The programme will begin on January 2 with a cleanliness drive. At 11 am, the main stage will be inaugurated by the District Commissioner, Raj Barua, and the ceremonial lamp will be lit by Bimal Barua. At 2:30 pm, the delegates’ camp will be inaugurated, followed by the delegates’ meeting and an interactive session at 3:30 pm, presided over by the association’s president, Suwarna Saikia Bordoloi.

