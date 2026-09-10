Body of Student Who Drowned in Champabati River Recovered in Bongaigaon

Guwahati: Today, morning a body of a 9th standard student who went missing after reportedly being swept away by the Champabati River at Takuwamari in Bongaigaon was recovered, bringing an end to a search operation that had continued since Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Afsana Yasmin, daughter of Amar Ali, a resident of Krishnai in Goalpara.

As per reports, Afsana had gone to the Champabati River with two other people to bathe on Tuesday. She reportedly lost her footing and was swept away by the strong current, after which she went missing.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was immediately deployed to the area and launched a search operation to locate the missing student.

Unfortunately, today morning, Afsana’s body was found floating in the Champabati River near Takuwamari in the Bidyapur area. Police and SDRF personnel reached the spot after the body was spotted and carried out the necessary procedures to recover it.

The recovery has brought the search operation to an end, while further legal procedures are expected to follow.