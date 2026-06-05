Meghalaya: KSU renews push for ILP, raises border and Khasi language issues with Amit Shah

CORRESONDENT

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) renewed its demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the sidelines of the 73rd North Eastern Council plenary session in Shillong.

A KSU delegation submitted a memorandum seeking ILP implementation, speedy resolution of the Meghalaya-Assam border dispute and inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

KSU General Secretary Reuben Anderson Najiar said the organisation highlighted concerns over illegal immigration and stressed the need for legal safeguards to protect indigenous communities.

The student body also urged the Centre to facilitate resolution of the remaining disputed border areas. Najiar said the Union Home Minister assured the delegation that the Centre would intervene if required in the boundary issue.

On the demand for inclusion of Khasi in the Eighth Schedule, Najiar said Shah informed the delegation that the matter was progressing.

Also Read: Khasi, Garo included in CBSE R3 after Centre’s intervention: Meghalaya CM